HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Jeffrey Brooks, the teenage driver who was charged with killing a cyclist and injuring another with his car while under the influence in August 2022, has now pled guilty to two of his five charges.

According to Henrico County Police, on Aug. 13, 2022, a then-18-year-old Brooks drank beer and took edibles hours before getting in his car and driving on Osborne Turnpike. While he was driving, he hit two cyclists — 49-year-old Carla “Jonah” Holland and her friend Natalie Rainer. Holland was killed, while Rainer was critically injured and later recovered.

Brooks was arrested on Aug. 15, 2022, just two days after the crash.

On Monday, July 24, Brooks pled guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter and a first offense of driving while intoxicated in connection to the deadly crash.

Brooks is also facing a charge of maiming while driving intoxicated, although his plea for this charge is not publicly available at this time.

He will have a presentencing hearing for these three charges on Oct. 11, 2023.

Brooks also previously faced two counts of causing serious injury/death to a vulnerable road user, but both charges appear to have been dropped by the plaintiff.