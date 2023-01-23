Lucia Bremer was shot and killed in March of 2021 while walking home from school in Henrico County.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A teenage boy charged with shooting and killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer as she was walking home from school in Henrico County in 2021 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday, Jan. 23.

Deciding to forgo his scheduled three-day jury trial, the now 16-year-old Dylan A. Williams was just 14 years old when he shot and killed Bremer as she was walking home from school with a friend in March 2021. According to 8News sources, Williams followed closely behind the two girls as they walked on a path in the Gayton Forest West subdivision. When he approached the young girls, Bremer’s friend pushed the gunman back and ran to a nearby house, yelling “gun! gun!” Williams then fatally shot Bremer multiple times.

Lucia Bremer

Williams was tried as an adult on all charges and also pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of the friend walking with Bremer, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

