HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a Henrico County teen who was shot and killed in late June held his funeral service on Monday, July 3.

Family, friends and community members gathered at Shiloh Baptist Church in Richmond on Monday afternoon to honor the life of Markell Holt, a 16-year-old Highland Springs High School student who was shot and killed on June 21.

Loved ones wore the color blue, because it was one of his favorite colors. Leon Dangerfield, Holt’s cousin, said he loved family and embraced everyone around him.

“Everybody he touched — he made them laugh. He made them smile,” Dangerfield said.

Dangerfield said one of Holt’s favorite things to do was to act like his dad.

“Whenever his dad moved, he was right with him,” he said. “From the time he was born until the time of his going home. If he was going to the corner store and it only took five minutes, he wanted to be with his father.”

Henrico Police officers responded to Wood Thrush Circle in the Sandston area of eastern Henrico just after 12:30 a.m., where Holt was found shot. He later died at the hospital.

Henrico Police arrested a juvenile suspect and charged them with possession of a firearm. Now, Holt’s family is focused on getting answers and justice.

“[Holt] was always willing to lend a helping hand than to try to do something that’ll hurt you,” Dangerfield said. “That’s why it’s so hard for us to even fathom what happened, how it happened, what went wrong and where did the turn come from. We don’t know.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The shooting death is just one of 13 homicides in Henrico County this year. Police said two of the shooting victims were minors.

Dangerfield said the community needs a more holistic approach to gun violence, such as having more events and activities for kids. He also wants police officers to go on more community walks.