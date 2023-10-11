HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The teenage driver who pled guilty to aggravated involuntary manslaughter after hitting and killing a cyclist while driving intoxicated in August 2022 was sentenced today.

Jeffrey Brooks was sentenced to 20 years with 13 suspended for aggravated involuntary manslaughter, 10 years with seven suspended for maiming with a DWI and six months in jail with five months suspended for DWI First Offence.

Altogether, Brooks was sentenced to 10 years and one month behind bars.

Cyclist Natalie Reiner was severely injured in August of 2022 when 18-year-old Jeffrey Brooks struck her and Jonah Holland while driving impaired in Henrico.

Carla “Jonah” Holland. Photo contributed by Adam Foldenauer and Lynn Jeffrey. On Aug. 13, 2022, a then-18-year-old Brooks drank beer and took edibles hours before getting in his car and driving on Osborne Turnpike. While he was driving, he hit two cyclists, 49-year-old Carla “Jonah” Holland and her friend Natalie Rainer. Holland was killed, while Rainer was critically injured and later recovered.

In addition to the three charges he pleaded guilty to and was sentenced for, Brooks also previously faced two counts of causing serious injury/death to a vulnerable road user, but both charges were dropped by the plaintiff.