HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is launching a sidewalk installation project in the Tuckahoe area after residents voiced their concerns about the lack of safety and walkability.

The Henrico County Department of Public Works will install around a third of a mile of sidewalk on Ridge Road between Forest Avenue and Old Providence Circle. Michael Elander, the county’s Capital Projects Manager, said work will start in February and, weather permitting, should be completed by June.

“This is an exciting project for our district,” he said.

Elander said the county is prioritizing the roughly $500,000 sidewalk project after multiple homeowners’ associations contacted retired county supervisor Pat O’Bannon.

“Lots of folks use this corridor to walk to the school, to walk to the Tuckahoe Shopping Center, to the church [and] the pharmacy,” Elander said. “So, it’s a very exciting project for them to be able to get to these things that they need to walk to.”

Lori Bowman and her family have been living near Ridge Road for seven years, usually walking in the street to get around the neighborhood. She said that, because it’s a busy area — the residents need sidewalks.

“It’s been a concern since we moved here,” she said. “I walk my dog down Ridge a lot, and I have children that walk down Ridge a lot, and there are lots of folks that walk. Right now, it’s a turn lane and often not very safe.”

Bowman said she hopes the sidewalks will help make a difference.

“I think sidewalks will improve the neighborhood, allow us to walk more safely and better,” she said.

In 2026, the sidewalks on Ridge Road and Old Providence Circle will be extended to Parham Road.