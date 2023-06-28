HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County will now allow alcohol to be served in parks and recreation facilities for concerts and other events.

The decision was made during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, June 27, with a unanimous vote from board members.

Under the new policy, service and consumption of alcohol will be restricted to reserved areas and only be allowed during events subject to a valid special event agreement.

Event organizers will be required to hold appropriate and valid licenses from the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.