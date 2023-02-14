HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For the second consecutive year, Henrico County is proposing to give property owners a credit to help offset the rise in real estate taxes.

The proposed credit would give owners 2 cents per $100 of their real estate’s taxable value for 2023. For example, the owner of a home valued at $367,000 would have to pay $381 in real estate taxes. However, under the county’s proposal, the owner would then receive a credit for $73.40.

County Manager John Vithoulkas believes putting that money back into the pockets of Henrico residents is the right thing to do.

“As we said last year, returning these surplus funds to our taxpayers is the right thing to do,” Vithoulkas said. “These revenues were not anticipated in our budget, and their return will not compromise any programs or services. This credit will put extra dollars in our resident’s pockets for everyday expenses, like gasoline or groceries. It’s another example of our commitment to fiscal prudence, and it sends a powerful message on this Valentine’s Day – Henrico is a county with heart.”

In 2022, Henrico became the first Virginia locality to return surplus real estate taxes. This year, they expect to return $11.2 million to property owners if the tax credit is approved.

The proposed credit will be considered later this spring by the Board of Supervisors during their review of the budget for fiscal 2023-24.