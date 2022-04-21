HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Parents looking for a fun, earth-friendly kids event this weekend are in luck, as Henrico County prepares to hold an “Earth Day and Energy Fair” this Friday.

The event, which will be held at the Fairfield Library on April 22, will feature “vendor displays, live music, activities, giveaways and food trucks.”

The fair itself will be held from 3 to 6 pm, with a reading of Dr. Seuss’s The Lorax taking place at 4:30.

If you’re in the mood to arrive early, however, tours will be offered of the library at 2 pm. The Fairfield Library is one of five county buildings that has been chosen to be fitted with a rooftop solar array, a key part of the county’s solar energy initiative.

Finally, two electric vehicle owners’ clubs will display their cars in the library parking lot, putting on an all-electric car show for attendees.