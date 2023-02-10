Henrico will hold a public hearing Thursday, Feb. 16 to receive comments on the county’s HOME-ARP Allocation Plan.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico officials would like to hear from residents regarding a HOME-ARP Allocation Plan, which proposes using $3.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding for a variety of housing-support services within the county.

The public hearing will be held Thursday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m., at the Fairfield Area Library located at 1401 North Laburnum Avenue.

According to guidelines from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the allocation of HOME-ARP funds is limited to five eligible activities:

Development or acquisition of non-congregate shelter

Development of affordable rental housing

Tenant-based rental assistance

Supportive services

Nonprofit operating and capacity building

A more comprehensive draft of the plan is available here.

Low- and moderate-income residents are encouraged to attend the hearing, where they will have the opportunity to comment on the proposed plan.

If you are unable to attend the hearing, you can email comments to revitalization@henrico.us or submit them online.