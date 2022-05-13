HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Plant enthusiasts and foliage fans in the Richmond area are in for a treat right before summer hits.

Henrico County has announced it will host the Spring Plant Sale and Pollinator Festival on Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Deep Run Park, located at 9900 Ridgefield Parkway. Admission is free for all visitors.

The sale will offer plants from the county’s Master Gardeners at discounted prices and floral arrangements, as well as gently used gardening items. The event will also feature educational displays, music, food trucks and children’s activities, such as crafts and photo opportunities.

The county’s expert gardeners will also be on site to answer any questions. The plant sale and all activities will be moved indoors to the Deep Run Recreation Center in the event of rain.

For more details on the event or how to become a Henrico Master Gardener, go to HenricoMG.org or check out the county’s website.