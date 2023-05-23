HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Atlantic 10 Conference (A-10), in which the Virginia Commonwealth University Rams and University of Richmond Spiders both compete, will be hosting one of their postseason tournaments in Henrico County for the next two years.

The A-10 announced on Tuesday, May 23 that its 2024 and 2025 Women’s Basketball Tournaments will take place at the new, 3,500-seat Henrico Sports & Events Center, located on the former site of Virginia Center Commons in the Glen Allen area of Henrico County.

“We are absolutely ecstatic to partner with the Atlantic 10 to bring all the excitement and fun of March Madness to Henrico County and our region,” Dennis Bickmeier, Executive Director of Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority said. “The Women’s Basketball Championship is precisely the kind of prestigious, high-impact event that the Henrico Sports & Events Center is designed to attract.”

The A-10 Women’s Basketball Tournament was held at the Richmond Coliseum from 2014 to 2018. The tournament was held in Pittsburgh in 2019 and Dayton in 2020, before returning to Richmond in 2021, when it was held at the Siegel Center. For the last two years, it has been held at the Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, where the NBA G League’s Wilmington Bluecoats play their home games.

“We are excited to welcome the A-10 Women’s Basketball Championship back to the Richmond region,” said Jerrine Lee, Vice President of Sales at Richmond Region Tourism. “Along with our partners at the Henrico Sports & Entertainment Authority, we look forward to rolling out the red carpet to teams, staff and fans as they experience the brand-new Henrico Sports & Events Center.”

Construction of the Henrico Sports & Events Center began in 2020 after the old Virginia Center Commons was demolished. The 2024 A-10 Women’s Basketball Tournament will be the first collegiate tournament to take place in the facility, which is expected to open this September.