HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico is recognizing a softball coach who guided the team at Douglas Freeman High School for over 20 years by naming the field his team played on in his honor.

William Butler served as the softball coach at the school from 1993 to 2016, and a dozen commenters wrote in to the board to express their appreciation for his years of service – and to praise his wife, Barbara Butler, who will share the marquee with him.

“I doubt he would have been the coach that he was without her support,” said Colleen Reid. “And I’m pretty sure he’d tell you the same thing!”

An umpire who worked alongside Butler for over 20 years said he put “his heart, soul and enthusiasm into all the young lives that he impacted as a softball coach.”

The field is not currently identified with any name on the high school’s website.

“I strongly agree with other community members that the new and improved softball field should be named after Mr. Bill Butler,” said Carleigh Branch, a softball player who graduated in 2012. “Coach Butler has done so much for the softball program over the course of many years and is so deserving of this recognition.”

The school board will vote on whether to adopt the new field name on Thursday, April 21 at 6:30 p.m. Residents can attend the meeting to speak on the proposal at the New Bridge Learning Center Auditorium at 5915 Nine Mile Road.