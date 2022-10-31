HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County will provide leaf-collection and other services on Monday, Nov. 7, with both free and paid options available for residents.

According to Henrico County’s Department of Public Utilities (DPU), free bagged leaves collection is scheduled through Feb. 11. Crews will work through five zones which will each receive collections twice throughout the program.

(Courtesy of Henrico County Department of Public Utilities)

Residents outside the five zones — in the F area — can request free bagged leaves pickup services by calling 804-727-8779.

Residents interested in taking advantage of the collection service are encouraged to leave their bags at the curb or road’s edge by 7 a.m. on the Monday of their region’s collection week. While there is no limit on the number of bags, residents should make sure that they are free of trash and debris.

The DPU will also offer a $30 vacuum leaf collection service from Nov. 7 to Dec. 2 and Feb. 27 to March 31. Residents can order either online or by calling 804-727-8779.

In a release, Henrico County also reminded residents to avoid placing bags or loose leaves in traffic lanes, parking spaces, storm drains or ditches.

Residents can also utilize public use areas such as 2075 Charles City Road and 10600 Fords Country Lane as disposal points. These areas are open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be accepted at no cost from Nov. 7 through Feb. 11.

Additional information on bagged leaf collection can be found online here.