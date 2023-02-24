HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County will pay bonuses to teachers at nine schools with high rates of teacher vacancies in an effort to mitigate staffing issues.

Henrico identified nine “opportunity schools” — mostly located in the county’s eastern half — in which more than 25% of positions are either vacant or filled with provisionally-licensed staff.

Beginning next year, all new and existing teachers at those schools will be paid a $3,000 annual bonus. The school division also plans to hire additional staff to support teachers at the schools.

“This initiative will provide a tangible financial incentive and support the professional development of our instructional staff while helping to fill a dire need for additional, fully licensed teachers,” said superintendent Dr. Amy Cashwell.

The schools will keep that designation — and the attendant staff bonuses — for at least three years, regardless of any changes to their vacancy rates.

The nine schools included in the program now are: