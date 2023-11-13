HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Public Schools (HCPS) is providing new educational centers in two middle schools for students to explore careers in business, as well as science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

On Nov. 13, HCPS announced it will be implementing a new program called the Centers for Innovation at John Rolfe Middle School and Quioccasin Middle School. According to HCPS, these centers were developed with the Virginia Commonwealth University’s da Vinci Center for Innovation to give students the opportunity to explore career paths in business and STEM.

The Center for Innovation at John Rolfe Middle School is scheduled to open in the 2024-2025 school year, and Quioccasin Middle School’s center is set to open in the 2026-2027 school year.

Henrico County students can apply for the program based on the proximity of their zoned middle school. Admissions are determined through a lottery process.

HCPS encourages students and families who want to learn more about the Centers for Innovation to attend one of the upcoming information meetings listed below:

Nov. 15: Virtual information session hosted by HCPS Bridge Builders Academy from 6 to 7 p.m., join the session here .

. Nov. 29: In-person information session from 6 to 7 p.m. at New Bridge Auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road

More information about the application process is available on the HCPS website here.