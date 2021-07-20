Henrico trying ‘road diet,’ increasing safety for bikers and pedestrians on Church Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County will be repaving 1.8 miles of Church Road this summer, after survey results they’ve decided to make some alterations to the four-lane road. Some of that space will go towards making the road more safe for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The county will convert the road to two travel lanes, a center turn lane and a buffered bike lane on each side. This type of road reconfiguration is called a “road diet.” The area between Wilde Lake Drive and Chapelwood Lane will include curb ramps, median islands, signs and changes to traffic signals.

The project will start in August and take a month and a half.

Church Road was chosen because it was already in need of repaving. When residents were surveyed, over 70% voted in favor of adding the bike lanes and median. The county says the project will not cost much more than the already needed repaving.

“That’s our big thing,” Hughes said. “As opportunities arise, we’re trying to increase our pedestrian and bike connectivity.”