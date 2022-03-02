HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have apprehended the suspect in connection with two robberies that took place Monday, Feb. 28.

Henrico Police responded to two robberies along Darbytown Road between 12:45 p.m. and 1 p.m. Monday.

The suspect in the robberies was reportedly wearing a black coat, pants and white shoes while displaying a handgun and demanding cash from the clerk. The suspect fled the first robbery on foot and committed the second robbery– where he again stole money and ran away on foot– just minutes later.

Police said 20-year-old Henrico resident Jaquan Roberts was taken into custody the same day of the crimes after officers instigated a traffic stop in the area where the robberies occurred.