Update 8:30 p.m.: One lane on I-64 West has been reopened.

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes were closed on I-64 West at mile marker 203 in Henrico due to a car fire Tuesday evening, according to VDOT.

The Henrico County Fire Department received a call about a fire involving two vehicles, but upon arrival personnel saw one box truck on fire. The truck is considered a total loss.

Henrico Fire said one person was taken VCU Medical Center, but the individual’s condition is unknown.

The vehicle fire was located about 1.5 miles east from I-295 around Exit 200.

There was a 1.5 mile back up as of about 8 p.m. Use alternate routes and expect delays.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.