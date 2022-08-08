HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is holding its local chapter’s ‘Walk like MADD’ Richmond 2022 fundraiser on September 10 at 9 a.m. at Dorey Park.

The festive, family-friendly event aims to help raise both awareness and funds to eliminate drunk and drugged driving. Anyone can sign up as an individual or a team.

The Henrico Police Department is inviting people to join its team participating in the 5K, with proceeds benefiting victims and survivors of drunk driving incidents.

Those who want to register for the local walk can do so through the local walklikemadd.org link.