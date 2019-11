HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police and utility crews are working to fix a water main break on North Parham Road.

There is only one lane open on Parham between Ridge Road and Patterson Avenue because of the repairs. Crews expect the work to last through the morning commute.

You also won’t be able to make a left turn onto Patterson Avenue from Parham Road this morning.

8News reporter Delaney Hall is on scene and working to get more information.