Henrico Wendy’s fire leaves 1 firefighter injured

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fire in a Henrico County Wendy’s restaurant left one firefighter and a person with injuries Friday night.

Henrico County Fire crews responded to the report of a fire on the 8300 block of Brook Road at around 10:12 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the fast-food restaurant.

“Firefighters worked for several hours to bring the fire under control,” Henrico County Fire said.

Everyone was able to evacuate from the building safely. The building, however, suffered major damage.

Authorities said the fire appears to be accidental. Crews believe it started in the restaurant’s office next to the kitchen.