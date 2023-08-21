HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County woman is facing felony charges after police said officers pulled her over for an expired inspection sticker and found an array of drugs in her car.

According to a Henrico Police spokesperson, Leslie Minter Johnson, 47, of Henrico, was pulled over in a traffic stop at 8:46 a.m. on Aug. 17 for an expired inspection. Police initiated the traffic stop while headed eastbound on Ridgefield Parkway, and said Johnson pulled over into the Mills E. Godwin High School parking lot.

The officer conducting the stop said several items of drug paraphernalia were seen inside the car, and once additional officers arrived at the scene, police conducted a search of the vehicle. During the search, officers found several drugs of varying schedules alongside drug-related items.

Johnson was charged with two felonies for possessing schedule I or II drugs and two misdemeanors for possessing schedule III and IV drugs.

According to Virginia Law:

Schedule I drugs include heroin and LSD

Schedule II drugs include opiates, fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, and codeine

Schedule III drugs include anabolic steroids and buprenorphine

Schedule IV drugs include Valium, Xanax and other tranquilizers and sedatives.

Police also charged Johnson with driving with a revoked/suspended license and gave her an infraction for driving with an expired rejection sticker.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.