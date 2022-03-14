HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County has released updates on the person who was hospitalized after a car crash on Hungary Road Sunday, March 13.

According to Henrico Police, the incident took place near the intersection of Hungary Road and Fairlake Lane around 5:20 p.m. The crash involved a Mazda Tribute and a Nissan Rogue.

The driver of the Mazda Tribute, 72-year-old Henrico resident, Nu Tang, died due to her injuries sustained in the crash. Police said Tang was the only person to be taken to the hospital with injuries after the accident Sunday.

The Henrico Police Crash Team said they are investigating the incident.