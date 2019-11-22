Henrico woman hopes for positive outcome after $900 worth of items stolen from porch

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico police are urging residents to be on the lookout for a man suspected of stealing packages off a woman’s front porch. The victim told 8News the stolen items are worth more than $900.

The woman, who didn’t want to be identified due to safety reasons, said she saw a man take her things from her doorstep right from her phone on the Ring app. The victim said she will be more careful this holiday season.

“I won’t have any other packages delivered to my home,” she told 8News on Facetime. “It makes you feel targeted and makes you feel violated. Someone came onto my property.”

Police said at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 20, a man dressed in all black and sporting a black bandana took packages off the doorstep of the woman’s home, located in the Dominion Townes subdivision. Authorities said that because of the value of the products taken, the suspect could face larceny charges.

The victim told 8News that she does have remorse for the suspect, and with the holidays quickly approaching, she’s hoping for a positive outcome to the situation.

“You’re bringing hardships to other individuals based on your hardship or based on your selfish nature,” she said.

Henrico police continue to look for the person who stole the packages and encourage those with any information to come forward.

