Henrico expanding internet access to lacking communities, provides survey to report needs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Henrico County can expect increased access to internet as the county works to bring broadband to communities that are currently not served.

According to Henrico County, about 86% of households currently have access to high-capacity broadband internet. The effort to expand access is said to include research, mapping, strengthening relationships and applying for grants.

Internet has become a staple necessity in times of virtual learning and working from home during the pandemic and has highlighted the need for expanded services.

Residents are able to report a lack of access to broadband internet by using a survey provided by the county.

Residents can report a lack of access to broadband at https://t.co/jJCbR2HlSV. pic.twitter.com/EVzoxayV5H — Henrico County Government (@HenricoNews) January 15, 2021

The private Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is set to provide broadband internet access to some areas in the county that are not currently being served.