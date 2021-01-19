Henrico expanding internet access to lacking communities, provides survey to report needs

Henrico County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Internet cables (Photo: Tyler Thrasher)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents in Henrico County can expect increased access to internet as the county works to bring broadband to communities that are currently not served.

According to Henrico County, about 86% of households currently have access to high-capacity broadband internet. The effort to expand access is said to include research, mapping, strengthening relationships and applying for grants.

Internet has become a staple necessity in times of virtual learning and working from home during the pandemic and has highlighted the need for expanded services.

Residents are able to report a lack of access to broadband internet by using a survey provided by the county.

The private Rural Digital Opportunity Fund is set to provide broadband internet access to some areas in the county that are not currently being served.

Image
RDOF graphic provided by Henrico County Government

LATEST HEADLINES

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events