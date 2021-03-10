Henrico’s 2021-2022 budget proposal focuses on education, pay boosts for employees, teachers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A bump in teacher pay, improvements to parks and millions set aside for career and technical centers are just a few highlights of Henrico’s proposed budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas laid out the proposed budget Tuesday.

Related coverage: 57% of Henrico’s FY22 budget allocated towards education, county pushes for further Capital growth

Nearly 708 million dollars is slated for the operating budget for Henrico County Public Schools.

Under that plan, the county would be able to hire staff for the new J.R. Tucker High School, Highland Springs and expanded Holladay Elementary.

More than 224 million dollars is also set aside to complete projects part of the 2016 bond referendum which includes renovating Adams Elementary School, building a new firehouse on Nine Mile Road and improving a number of county parks.

Related coverage: Last wave of Henrico students who chose in-person learning head back to school today

As for a pay bump, government employees could see a 4.4 percent raise with teachers looking at a 6.9 percent bump.

The Board of Supervisors plans to start reviewing the proposal next week with a vote to adopt it slated for mid-April.

A public hearing on the budget is also set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 23 in the Board Room at Henrico Government Center.

Once approved, the budget will help guide spending starting July 1 of this year.