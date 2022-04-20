HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A popular after-school program at Henrico’s Highland Springs Elementary school will receive $1.5 million in federal funding, thanks to a budget item secured by Congressman Donald McEachin.

The Achievable Dream Academy “aims to bring equity into education and provides wrap-around services to vulnerable youth” in grades K-6.

“Henrico County students and their families deserve the opportunities provided to them by An Achievable Dream, and I am thrilled to deliver this funding to support the program’s mission,” said Representative McEachin. “Investing in our children is always a smart decision.“

In addition to offering extracurricular activities like field trips and clubs, the academy connects families to medical services and food pantries by offering “wrap-around services” to support parents and students.

While the academy currently serves elementary school students, the county is looking to expand the program to middle schoolers – a goal that will be supported by the federal funding.

“As we expand An Achievable Dream Academy in Henrico County to include middle school, this funding will provide invaluable support as we grow the program to serve even more students and families,” said Lee Vreeland, President of An Achievable Dream.

The money came as part of a Community Project Funding proposal by McEachin, and was passed as part of the federal budget for the fiscal year 2022.