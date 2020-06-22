1  of  2
Henrico’s chief of police announces retirement

Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — After 32 years with the force, Henrcio County Chief of Police Humberto “Hum” Cardounel Jr. announced he will be retiring effective Sept. 1.

“I started this career as a 21-year-old college graduate with little thought as to what the future held for me,” Cardounel said in his email. “I thought I would do this for just a few years, but it wasn’t long after that I realized this was my ‘home’. It felt right, Henrico was the right place for me. Nearly 32 years later Henrico is still my home and still the right place for me.”

Cardounel joined the division as a patrol officer and SWAT team medic in 1988. He then took over as the department’s chief in 2016.

“Hum has left an irreplaceable mark on Henrico and its Police Division, having served in nearly every facet of the agency’s work throughout his long, distinguished career,” said County Manager John A. Vithoulkas.

Cardounel said one reason he was retiring is that “it is time for me to pass the torch onto the next generation of police leadership.”

The announcement said Henrico plans to conduct a national search for its next police chief and expects an appointment by Sept. 1.

