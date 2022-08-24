HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — To help prevent identity theft, the Henrico County Solid Waste Division and the Henrico County Police Division are running a fall 2022 ‘Shred It To Protect It’ event.

The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Western Henrico Government Center located at 4301 E. Parham Road.

There will be free electronics recycling and document shredding for those who come to the event.

According to a flyer, there is a limit of two boxes or three paper grocery bags of paper per person. Call Henrico Police at 804-501-4838 for shredding information.

Flyer provided by Henrico County Police: Twitter

There are fees for recycling electronics and certain restrictions. Call the hotline at 804-340-0900 for e-recycling information.