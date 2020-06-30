Henrico’s top prosecutor to hire new deputy to review complaints against police

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor is looking to fill a new position following the unrest seen in the community in recent weeks.

Taylor is looking for a deputy commonwealth’s attorney for police integrity and compliance.

“We’ve been talking about a lot of change and I think that’s what our community wants to see,” Taylor told 8News, calling the death of George Floyd a “tipping point.”

The attorney in the new position would staff an email account that serves as a hotline. Citizens will be able to make contact with the office when they believe they have had an illegal encounter with police by emailing CitizenCA@henrico.us.

Taylor said her office has always been open to hearing these concerns, but this hotline will make it easier.

“The citizens know that they’re going to get a look from my office to ensure that, first and foremost that the Constitution is being upheld, and that the rights were respected,” Taylor said.

She told 8News her office is looking for someone who is fair and has at least 15 years of experience. “We want somebody who has some experience with the criminal justice system in dealing with law enforcement,” said Taylor.

Taylor is also in support of Henrico County Supervisor Tyrone Nelson’s proposal for a citizen review board and hopes the new deputy commonwealth’s attorney can help.

“To the extent that this attorney of my office can be of assistance, certainly would not be a part of the board, but certainly could be any type of liaison with information,” she said.

The funding for the new position is already included in the county’s budget. According to Taylor, there was a position in her department that was “frozen.” With the county manager’s approval, it has been “unfrozen” to create the new position.