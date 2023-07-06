HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Walmart’s national efforts to cut back have reached Central Virginia.

After years of service, a Northside Neighborhood Walmart in Henrico County announced plans to close its doors at the end of July.

To some, the shop located on Brook Road was a convenient, accessible option that will be missed.

“It’s a neighborhood place,” one shopper told 8News. “They help the community out.”

A Walmart spokesperson told 8News that out of the chain’s 5,000 stores across the country, the Henrico store did not meet financial expectations.

People like Victoria Hughes attest to that. She said the local “Neighborhood Walmart” was never her first choice.

“I mean, the Neighborhood Walmarts suck,” Hughes said while laughing.

She also noted that just about two miles from the Brook Road location, there’s a bigger “Walmart Supercenter.”

“We really don’t need to come here for no fruits and vegetables because we’ve got everything over there,” Hughes told 8News.

On the other hand, a handful of nearby neighbors — like Ulyssee Benson — told 8News they prefer the smaller, closer Neighborhood Walmart location.

“I’d be sad to see it go,” Benson said. “It’s convenient.”

Another resident shared his concerns about the widespread impact the loss of such a prominent business could have on the community.

“It does help the neighborhood out quite a bit,” he said. “Not just us getting stuff from the store, but also the employees.”

Walmart said all employees at the closing location are eligible to transfer to nearby stores. However, some shoppers still feel this move signals a mass relocation for many. One shopper added that he was so disappointed to hear of the closing, he’s hoping the community can rally together to start a petition to keep the shop alive.

Meanwhile, Hughes shared what she’d like to see for the property’s next chapter.

“Target,” Hughes said. “More targets.”

Walmart said they’re working with landowners on a re-use plan, so we’re not sure what will be going up in its place. Walmart Spokesperson Felicia McCranie shared the below statement:

“We are grateful to the customers who have given us the privilege of serving them at our Brook Road Neighborhood Market location. We look forward to serving them at our other stores in the surrounding communities including our Brook Road Supercenter just two miles away and on walmart.com.”

Barring any petitions, the doors to both the store and pharmacy will close for good on July 28.