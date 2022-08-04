HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Public input on the name of a future adoption center included in a more than $500 million bond referendum in Henrico County is currently being accepted.

The adoption center has proposed funding of $15 million and is just one part of the plans for the allocation of funding included in the referendum, with funds also going towards renovating schools, firehouses, parks, public facilites and more.

Individuals can share naming ideas at NameTheShelter.com through Aug. 31. The top choices will be made available for a public vote online in September. People can follow the progress of the naming campaign on the Henrico County Government accounts on Twitter and Facebook.

Absentee voting for the general election begins on Friday, Sept. 23 and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.