Here’s where Henrico students can get free back-to-school vaccines

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The first day of school will be here before we know it, and to make sure students are prepared, Henrico County Public Schools and the Virginia Department of Health are offering several walk-in vaccination clinics this week.

Middle and high school students can get a variety of vaccines Wednesday, July 21 and 28 including tetanus, diphtheria, HPV, pertussis, meningococcal virus and COVID-19.

Eligible students can get up to four vaccines at one time and no appointment is necessary.

Here’s a list of clinic dates and locations:

Wednesday, July 21 (9-11 a.m.)

Brookland Middle School (9200 Lydell Drive, Henrico, Va.)

Tuckahoe Middle School (9000 Three Chopt Road, Henrico, Va.)

Wednesday, July 28 (9-11 a.m.)

Elko Middle School (5901 Elko Road, Sandston, Va.)

Students ages 11 and up are required to get the TDap vaccine. It’s required for students entering 7th grade.

Effective July 1 of this year, some vaccines are now required by law.

A minimum of two meningococcal virus vaccines is now required. The first dose should be given before heading into 7th grade, and the final dose should be given prior to entering 12th grade.

Two doses of the HPV vaccine are required for students entering 7th grade, but parents can opt for their child to not receive the shot.

Students and families can also get the COVID-19 vaccine. Officials will be providing the second dose for those who visited one of the initial clinics, but students can also get their first dose at these events. There will be help on-site to locate a second dose at a later date.

Parents can find consent forms here.