HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Following skirmishes by fans, a Henrico County high school is now changing the rules for spectating at athletic events.

Michael Jackson, the president of Hermitage High School in Laurel, made the announcement in a letter to families on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

According to the new guidelines, anyone under the age of 18 will be prohibited from attending the school’s football games without someone over the age of 21 accompanying them. The adult will be required to bring an ID and will be responsible for supervising the minor for the duration of the game.

Some students, like Mariah Kinslow, are welcoming the change.

“It’s a positive outcome because there’s been a lot of fights at the games,” Kinslow said. “I think they’ll be a lot better.”

After the game, fans will be required to leave the stadium immediately and loitering will not be allowed in or near the parking lot.

Students who violate the new guidelines could face disciplinary actions, according to Jackson’s letter. Despite the strictness of the rules, Kinslow says she isn’t surprised.

“I kind of thought that was gonna happen because the last two, police had to stop fights after the game,” Kinslow said.

In the letter, Jackson says there has been an “increase in disruptions by fans at recent sporting events across the state.” In the City of Richmond, Huguenot High School had to cancel the football team’s season opener due to a “violent” social media threat.

“The expectation is that all students will behave in a manner that upholds the standards to which we hold ourselves and one another every day at Hermitage High School,” Jackson said in the letter. “Working together, we can help ensure that athletic events and all after-school activities are safe and enjoyable experiences for our students, families and guests.”

The new guidelines go into effect immediately and will begin being utilized at Thursday’s game. Officials are encouraging spectators to buy tickets in advance.