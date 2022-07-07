HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County schools have installed solar panels with the hopes that it will allow them to be more energy-efficient and save money on their energy bills.

More than 2,000 solar panels have now been installed at Highland Springs High School. According to the Henrico County government Facebook page, the system is designed to provide approximately 35% of the school’s electricity needs.

Highland Springs High School is the first of three schools that have plans to install solar systems. J.R. Tucker High School and Holladay Elementary School plan to install similar solar panels at their schools. Henrico County found that these schools would be perfect candidates for these improvements because of their recent construction.

Over the next 25 years, the solar panels are anticipated to save Henrico $420,000 in electricity costs. This amount could increase or decrease depending on how electric costs change. The anticipated amount that Henrico Schools plans to save will allow them to spend the money that they would have used on electrical costs elsewhere.

Sun Tribe Solar is responsible for the installation, operation, and maintenance of the panel system. Henrico County will then buy back the solar electricity at a lower rate than the cost of grid electricity. This is done at no cost to Henrico County or its taxpayers.

“In Henrico, we want to be good stewards of our environment and of our tax-payer dollars,” said Carrie Webster the Energy Manager for Henrico County Government and Schools