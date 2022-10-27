UPDATE: Henrico Police are still at the scene and said information was received about a possible firearm on or near school grounds. Students are now in the process of being released from class.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Highland Springs High School in eastern Henrico is currently under a “lock and teach.”

According to Henrico Police, the lock and teach is due to a “suspicious situation” at the school.

