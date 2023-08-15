HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An easement has been issued by the Department of Historic Resources to protect land in an eastern part of the county where a Civil War battle took place.

The easement encompasses more than 2.7 acres of property — referred to as the Perrault Tract — on which the Second Battle of Deep Bottom occurred. The battle was a part of an attempt by Union General Ulysses S. Grant to capture the City of Petersburg, said the Department of Historic Resources.

The Second Battle of Deep Bottom is an especially significant part of the nation’s history because of its association with the contributions of the United States Colored Troops during the Civil War.

After 1862, when the U.S. government allowed African Americans to be able to enlist in the military, units from the 29th Regiment Connecticut Colored Infantry as well as the 7th and 9th infantry regiments from the United States Colored Troops fought in battles north of the James River and at Deep Bottom from Aug. 13 through Aug. 20, 1864, the department said.

Land within the Perrault Tract consists mostly of forest and drains into a stream along its eastern border, which is a tributary of Bailey Creek, and flows into the James River, then into the Chesapeake Bay.

Earthworks — banks of soil used to fortify an area — were built as a defensive tactic by Confederates before the First and Second Battles of Deep Bottom and can be found on the western edge of the property.

Perrault Tract (Photo: Department of Historic Resources)

In addition to the easement protecting the battlefield itself, it will also connect the land with other protected historic areas on the east and west sides of Yahley Mill Road in the county, the department said.

The Richmond Battlefields Association — which conveyed the easement to the Department of Historic Resources — plans to create trails and install signs that describe the battle’s significance in the Civil War, as well as hold tours of the battlefield.