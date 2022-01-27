Historic Henrico land acquired by Richmond National Battlefield Park

HENRICO COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — On July 1, 1862, General Robert. E Lee led his Confederate soldiers against Maj. Gen. George B. McClellan in the Battle of Malvern Hill. Though McClellan held his ground and won the battle, his failure to capitalize on his success spelled out a strategic victory for Lee.

Today, Malvern Hill is one of the most well-preserved Civil War battlefield in the commonwealth, and 371 acres of it have been acquired by Richmond National Battlefield Park from the Capital Region Land Conservancy.

The new acquisition of land by RNBP means the amount of land on Malvern Hill belonging to the National Park Service is now around 1,300 acres.

“When it became apparent to us in 2016 that we were the last defense for Malvern Hill Farm from turning into a residential subdivision, we committed to do our best to preserve the entire 871-acre property and deliver the National Park Service’s land interest,” said Parker Agelasto, Capital Region Land Conservancy’s Executive Director.

“Our regional land trust took on the nationally important work because of its significance to our community, though we could not have done it without the support of our partners at the National Park Service who will now steward much of the property for the public to enjoy.”

For more information about the Malvern Hill Battlefield, as well as other Civil War sites preserved by the park, visit www.nps.gov/rich or www.Facebook.com/RichmondNPS.