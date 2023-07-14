HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) – A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in the early hours of Friday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m., a man was found in the roadway with apparent head trauma near the 5000 block of Williamsburg Road. He was taken to VCU Medical Center to be treated for significant injuries.

A spokesperson with the Henrico County Police Division said the man is expected to be OK.

According to police, the car involved was last seen driving westbound on Williamsburg Road.

An investigation remains ongoing.