HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Saturday afternoon, around 1:30 p.m., a vehicle hit ten-year-old Tamiya Gaines and her father Arthur Gaines while they were riding his motorcycle on I-64 East near Nine Mile Rd. The victim says it was a white SUV that hit them — and then took off.

“He asked the question, where’s my daughter,” Gaines said. “He looked over there, she wasn’t moving, she was actually on the street.”

They’re asking for the community’s help finding the person who hit them and left them there.

“Is there any humanity in the world today?” Gaines’s sister Angela Harris said.

Anyone who may have seen the incident is asked to contact Virginia State Police. The family says they just want answers and for Tamiya and Arthur to get justice.