HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Holladay Elementary School is the second of three Henrico County schools to harness the sun for the school’s power.

The solar panels installed at the Holladay Elementary are projected to provide 33% of the school’s electrical needs.

This is not the first time Henrico has seen a school turn to solar energy. Back in July, solar panels were installed at Highland Springs High School. More than 2,000 panels provide 35% of the high school’s power, according to a Henrico County Public Schools.

J.R. Tucker High School is the third Henrico County school with plans to install panels.

Panels at all the schools are installed and maintained by Sun Tribe Solar. Henrico County will buy back the solar electricity from the panels at a lower rate than the cost of grid electricity, which is expected to save Henrico $420,000 on electricity costs over the next 25 years.

This done at no cost to taxpayers, and is in fact estimated to save taxpayers around $137,000.