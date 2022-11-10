HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Lakeside Farmers’ Market is hosting a special event this Friday to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season.

The Holly Jolly Market is a particularly festive version of the year-round Lakeside Farmers market on Lakeside Avenue. Attendees can buy holiday gifts from over 35 local artists, crafters and vendors. Attendees will also be able to enjoy festive music as well as food and drinks from local food trucks.

The market will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. at 6106 Lakeside Avenue. In the event of inclement weather, the market will be pushed back to Friday, Nov. 18.

A full list of the vendors can be seen here.