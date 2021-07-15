Home security system company bringing over 250 new jobs to Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — SimpliSafe, a home security company, is creating a new customer service center in Henrico County. The company plans to hire 250 people to staff the new center.

The center will monitor security system data for 24-hours a day, every day from 4840 Cox Road.

The company recently opened a customer support location at Willow Lawn and hired 572 new people in 2020.

“SimpliSafe’s decision to establish a second Henrico County facility in just two years further solidifies why Virginia is the best place to do business,” said Governor Northam. “The Richmond region has the business climate, talent pipeline, and infrastructure to support the rapid growth of SimpliSafe. We are proud to help SimpliSafe continue to protect millions of individuals across the country from its operations here in the Commonwealth.”