HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The deaths of a father and his son are being investigated after police say the duo was found shot and killed inside their Glen Allen home.

Malcolm Moody, 38, and his father, Albert Moody Jr, 70, both from Henrico, were found shot dead inside their home in the 11000 block of Little Five Loop Monday, Nov. 27.

Henrico Police officers found the two men inside the home just before noon while responding to the home for the report of a death.

Henrico Police conducting a homicide investigation after two people were found dead in a home in the 11000 block of Little Five Loop (Photo: Rolynn Wilson/ 8News)

Detectives have classified the shootings as a double homicide. Henrico police are working alongside the State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death of both victims.

“There is currently no suspect information available as detectives continue to process evidence and follow up on leads,” a spokesperson for Henrico Police said. “We encourage anyone with any additional information regarding this incident to contact Det. R. Breeden at (804) 501-5000.”