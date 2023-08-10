HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local BMX team and community members paid an emotional tribute to a teen after his death on Monday night.

Henrico County police responded to Lakefield Mews Drive on Monday night for the report of a masked person who carjacked someone. Officers later found the stolen car and began chasing it along Williamsburg Road.

Police say the driver, a juvenile male, was speeding down the street when he struck another teenager who was riding a bike. The suspect then crashed into a utility pole near Williamsburg Road and Millers Lane.

Family members identified the victim as Geormond “Geo” Morton, a 17-year-old rising senior at Armstrong High School.

Morton died at the scene, while the suspect went to the hospital for injuries and was later discharged into police custody.

Zayon Robinson, Morton’s uncle, said his life was cut short and their world was shattered.

“What hurts me the most is Geormond was supposed to be coming to my home this weekend and I was supposed to take him school shopping. So, it hurts me more because versus taking him school shopping– I’m preparing for a funeral,” he said.

His family shared that Morton was coming home from work when he got caught in the middle of the stolen car’s chase with police.

“To know that my nephew had clocked out at 10:10 just to be killed at 10:38 by a senseless act of crime, it’s very…It’s hurting. It’s hurting,” Robinson said. “It took an innocent life. So young.”

Geormond “Geo” Morton, 17, killed in a crash while he was riding his bike on Williamsburg Road in Henrico County on Aug. 7.

Richmond BMX, a team that Morton was a part of since 2019, held one last race on the track in Morton’s memory on Thursday night.

Sandi Wiley, the track operator for Richmond BMX, said the tragic loss is weighing heavy on their community.

“Not just skills, but just as a human, as a rider, as a teacher and as a mentor to all the amazing little kids that would come out– they looked up to him. We all looked up to him,” she said.

“Mond was just quiet, very humble. Had a personality that it just magnetizes you to him,” Robinson added.

A convoy of bikes and cars traveled to the site of the crash on Williamsburg Road near Millers Lane. There were blue and white balloons, a growing memorial, and words of encouragement.

“I’m really here because this is something that he loved. He loved bike riding,” Robinson said. “That was his thing and to carry on his legacy, you know, I’m just going to do what I can to make sure I keep his memory and legacy alive.”

Family members are planning a funeral for Morton on Saturday, Aug. 19.