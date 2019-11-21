Hope Village Apartments in Glen Allen gets $5 million makeover

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Trying to bring some hope into a community, an apartment complex in Henrico County underwent major renovations.

On Thursday, the Hope Village Apartments in Glen Allen unveiled $5 million in upgrades for new floors, appliances, HVAC units and lighting. The renovations also bring improved safety and reliability for residents in the community.

While it was once first of its kind, Hope Village was ready for reinvestment after 46 years. Government officials, project leaders and the community celebrated a new beginning after the upgrades to the apartment complex.

Fairstead Affordable bought the apartments last year. They said they partnered with the county and investors to preserve affordable living in Henrico.

“And also to provide immediate impact to the residents who are here right now,” Bobby Byrd, vice president of Homestead Affordable, explained.

On the outside there are signs of landscaping, new roofs and siding. Inside, each unit looks brand new with energy efficient appliances, new cabinets and fixtures.

Residents also had input on color schemes and changes they wanted to see.

“It’s not just about us and what we got to pick,” said Liller Freeman, a resident and community liaison. “This is gonna be here for somebody else. So, I don’t look at this as being mine. This is for the next young woman, this is for the next young mother, this is for the next refugee.”

Freeman says the opportunity to live at Hope Village changed her life.

“It gave me my first key,” she explained, “and for some people they take that for granted everyday.” Freeman is now ready to help change lives too.

“I would like to bring in first-time home buyers grants so that we can know that we can know our options that we have different goals and different dreams,” Freeman said.

County leaders say there are 6,500 affordable housing units in Henrico but that Hope Village isn’t the end of the work. Henrico Arms, St. Luke and Newbridge Village are all set for upgrades as well.

