HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No injuries were reported after a hot air balloon had to make an emergency landing in a neighborhood in central Henrico County.

According to the pilot, the balloon took off from Hanover County Municipal Airport on the morning of Sunday, May 14.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, Henrico Emergency Communications received a call at around 7:23 a.m. which reported that the balloon was suspected of crashing near the intersection of Chamberlayne Road and Diane Lane.

Shortly after, Henrico Emergency Communications made contact with the balloon’s pilot, who was able to make an “unplanned” landing on the 800 block of Azalea Avenue. Several adults were on board at the time, but no one was injured.

No injuries were reported after a hot air balloon had to make an emergency landing in a neighborhood in central Henrico County. (Photo: Rachel Keller, 8News)

The pilot said he intended to land at a mall in the area, but strong winds prevented him from doing so and he landed the balloon in the backyard of a home.

According to the pilot, hot air balloon landings are a common occurrence in Hanover County, but not Henrico. When the balloon landed in the yard, the pilot said the residents of the neighborhood were alarmed and called police.

Henrico Police officers and Henrico Fire crews responded to the scene, as well as Virginia State troopers and Hanover County Sheriff’s deputies, according to police.

When 8News arrived at the scene, the balloon’s canopy had been removed and only the basket remained.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.