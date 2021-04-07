House catches fire in Henrico near New Market Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A three-story home caught fire in Henrico County on Wednesday night. There were large visible flames and huge clouds of smoke in the area near New Market Road.

Firefighters were called to the home on Fordson Farm Lane, at the scene crew members determined it was a two-alarm fire.

According to Henrico Fire, the home is in a rural water supply area requiring crews to shuttle in their own water to fight the blaze. The process of transporting limited amounts of water slows firefighters ability to suppress the blaze.

Henrico sent three water tanker trucks to the scene.

At one point firefighters had to shift efforts from putting out the fire to preventing the fire from spreading elsewhere.

No one was injured in the fire. One person was displaced and the Red Cross has been contacted to help them.

Henrico Fire does not currently know the cause of incident.