HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was injured in a fire in Henrico County on Sunday night.

Henrico County Fire Department crews responded to Park Lane for a structure fire at 6:23 p.m. Firefighters located a fire in a home’s kitchen and quickly got the blaze under control.

Everyone in the house were able to evacuate, and one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.