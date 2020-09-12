House fire on Weldon Drive in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A single occupant safely escaped a fire that broke out in a home at the 9000 block of Weldon Drive. Henrico County Fire Department says they received a call from the occupant reporting the fire at around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the fire department, the occupant was not injured and was able to safely walk out of the house. The flames were put out with no extenuating circumstances.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

